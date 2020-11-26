Argentina Mourns The Death Of Diego Maradona

Three days of national mourning has begun in Argentina in honor of late football legend Diego Maradona. One of the greatest football players of modern era, Maradona died at his home in Tigre, near Buenos Aires, on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering heart failure.

His body will lie in state for public viewing at the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires.

Revered as God by millions of Argentine football fans, Maradona will be remembered for leading the developing Latin American country to its second World Cup victory in 1986.

His memorable performance against England in the 1986 World Cup Quarter Final is written in football history for scoring two iconic goals. The first one that he later described as the "Hand of God," and the second, one of the best goals in history that he scored after weaving his way past seven English defenders.

In a career spread over 17 years, Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 matches for his country.

In club football, he played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys.

He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

In Argentina, Wednesday's match between Sport Club Internacional and Boca Juniors was postponed following the death of the great player.

Fans flocked to stadiums and streets in tears.

A minute's silence will be observed before the start of European league football matches this week in honor of the late legend.

Paying tribute to Maradona, former English striker David Beckham wrote on Twitter: "A sad day for Argentina and a sad day for football as we celebrate the greatness of what this man gave us... Someone that played with passion , spirit and was nothing less than a pure genius .. I was so excited to meet Diego and we will all miss him."

"You took us to the top of the world. You made us feel incredibly happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for having existed," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tweeted.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News