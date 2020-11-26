Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

The Canadian stock market is modestly higher a little before noon on Thursday, led by gains in information and healthcare sections. A few stocks from materials sector are also up with impressive gains.

The mood in the market is somewhat cautious with investors continuing to track updates about cases and news about potential vaccines, and also reacting to the latest batch of economic data out of the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged down slightly after opening marginally up, edged higher subsequently and is up 40.10 points or 0.23% at 17,353.17 a few minutes before noon.

Among the gainers in the healthcare space, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is up nearly 4%, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up 3.2%, Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) is rising 3% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is advancing 2.7%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is up with a gain of about 1.25%.

In the technology section, Photon Control (PHO.TO) is up nearly 6%, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is gaining 5.3% and Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) is up 5%. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are up 2 to 3%.

Bank stocks are turning in a mixed performance. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are modestly higher, while CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are down in negative territory.

Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), moving up by 2 to 4.5%, are the top gainers in the materials space.

Energy stocks Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are down 1 to 1.25%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are notably higher.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada were up 6.9% year-on-year at C$ 1,111 in September, following a downwardly revised 7.5% increase in the previous month

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News