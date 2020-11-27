European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey results from euro area and flash consumer prices from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's import prices for October. Economists forecast import prices to fall 4.1 percent annually following a 4.3 percent decrease in September.

In the meantime, retail sales data from Statistics Norway is due. Sales are forecast to remain flat on month, after rising 0.3 percent in September.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue flash consumer prices, revised quarterly national accounts and household consumption figures.

France's consumer prices are forecast to climb 0.1 percent annually in November after staying flat in October.

At 3.00 am ET, final GDP from Austria, unemployment from Hungary and retail sales from Spain are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is set to release GDP, retail sales and foreign trade figures. GDP is forecast to grow 4.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter after falling 8.6 percent in the second quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's and consumer sentiment survey results are due.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to publish economic confidence survey results. The economic confidence index is seen falling to 86.5 in November from 90.9 in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.