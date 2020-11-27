New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Weakens In November

New Zealand consumer confidence weakened in November after improving last month, survey data from ANZ showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 106.9 in November from 108.7 a month ago.



The survey showed that assessment of current conditions as well as future situation deteriorated from the previous month.

Consumers' perceptions of their current financial situation fell 2 points to +1. A net 27 percent of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, down 1.

A net 11 percent think it is a good time to buy a major household item, unchanged from last month.

The indicator measuring perceptions regarding the next year's economic outlook gained 3 points to -18 percent. At the same time, the five-year outlook fell 7 points to +15 percent.

House price inflation expectations jumped another 1.8 percentage points to 6.4 percent and the CPI inflation expectations rose 0.9 percentage points to 4.7 percent in November.

