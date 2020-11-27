Consumer Prices In Japan's Capital Continues To Fall

Consumer prices in Japan's capital continued to fall in November, data published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

Prices in Tokyo fell 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in November, bigger than the 0.3 percent decrease seen in October. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.

At the same time, core consumer prices that excludes fresh food, dropped for the fourth straight month in November. Core prices were down 0.7 percent versus a 0.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Month-on-month, overall Tokyo's consumer prices slid 0.3 percent in November and core prices fell 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.