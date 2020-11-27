Malaysia Exports Rise Unexpectedly In October

Malaysia's exports rose unexpectedly in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Exports rose 0.2 percent year-on-year to MYR 91.1 billion in October, after a 13.6 percent decrease in September. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall.

Imports declined 6.0 percent annually to MYR 68.9 billion in October, following a 3.6 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 4.5 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 22.1 billion in October, which was above the expected level of MYR 20.4 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 2.4 percent in October and imports increased 2.9 percent.

