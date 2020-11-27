Germany Import Prices Fall Further In October

Germany's import prices declined further in October, albeit at a softer pace, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Import prices declined 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.3 percent decrease in September. Economists had expected a 4.1 percent fall.

Excluding oil, import prices fell 1.3 percent in October from last year.

On a monthly basis, import prices rose 0.3 percent in October.

Data showed that export prices fell 1.0 percent annually in October, following a 1.1 percent decline in September. On a monthly basis, export prices rose 0.1 percent in October.

Economic News

