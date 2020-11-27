Turkey Economic Sentiment Falls In November

Turkey's economic confidence decreased in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The economic confidence index decreased to 89.5 in November from 92.8 in October. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 95.0.

The consumer confidence index fell to 80.1 in November from 81.9 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 107.4 in November and the confidence index for services increased to 77.5.

The confidence measures for retail trade remained unchanged at 95.0 in November, and that for construction sector declined to 79.0.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.