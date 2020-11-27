Hungary Jobless Rate Falls In October

Hungary's jobless rate fell during the August to October period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.3 percent during the August to October period from 4.4 percent during the July to September period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 202,200 during the August to October period from 208,300 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.2 percent in the three months ended October.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 60.5 percent during the August to October period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.