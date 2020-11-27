France Consumer Prices Rise In November

French consumer prices rose in November, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in October. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise.

This increase in inflation should result from the acceleration of the service prices and those of the food, while the prices of energy should fall at the same rate as in the last month, Insee said.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.2 percent annually in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent annual increase.

Data showed that food price inflation grew 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent in October. Services cost rose 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, energy and manufactured product prices declined 7.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.

The HICP rose 0.1 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the prior month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial producer prices in the French market declined 2.0 percent in October, following a 2.1 percent decrease in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, slower than 0.3 percent in the preceding month.

The producer prices in the total market fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in October and remained unchanged from the previous month.

Another data from the statistical office Insee revealed that the household spending grew 3.7 percent in October, after a 4.4 percent drop in September.

