Iceland Inflation Slows In November

Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in November after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.6 percent increase in October. A similar rate of inflation was seen in September.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.2 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.04 percent in November, following a 0.43 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for furnishing, household equipment grew by 1.1 percent in November.

Economic News

