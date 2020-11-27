Spain Retail Sales Fall Further In October

Spain retail sales declined further in October, albeit at a softer pace, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Sales adjusted for calendar effects declined 2.7 percent yearly in October, following a 3.3 percent fall in the previous month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 2.4 percent in October, following a 2.2 percent decline in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in October, after a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

The latest growth was mainly due to the rise in sale of food by 3.0 percent and household equipment by 0.9 percent.

