Wall Street To Open Moderately Positive

Trading activity on Friday is projected to be lean on the absence of major economic announcements.

Concerns on the efficacy of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine might have an influence on investor sentiments.

President Trump has told reporters that he is prepared to leave the White House has cleared doubts about a smooth transition.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures point to a moderately positive open for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 41.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Nasdaq rose 57.62 points or 0.5 percent to 12,094.40, the Dow fell 173.77 points or 0.6 percent to 29,872.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.76 points or 0.2 percent to 3,629.65.

On the economic front, the Fed Balance Sheet will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.243 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly supply was $172.4 billion.

Asian stocks finishing mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares rallied as Industrial profits advanced 28.2 percent on a yearly basis in October. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 38.57 points, or 1.14 percent, to 3,408.31, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 75.23 points, or 0.28 percent, at 26,894.68.

Japanese shares rose for the fourth straight session and ended at over 29-1/2-year high. The Nikkei average rose 107.40 points, or 0.40 percent, to 26,644.71 while the broader Topix index closed 0.47 percent higher at a 25-month high of 1,786.52.

Australian ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 35.30 points, or 0.53 percent, to 6,601.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 32 points, or 0.47 percent, at 6,816.80.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is adding 35.01 points or 0.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 31.70 points or 0.50 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 17.14 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.35 percent.

