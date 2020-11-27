logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Exelixis Says Takeda Receives Approval For Cabometyx In Japan - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) said Friday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Limited (TKPHF.PK,TAK) has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to manufacture and market Cabometyx (cabozantinib) as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that has progressed after prior systemic therapy.

Takeda is Exelis' partner responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of Cabometyx in Japan.

"Hepatocellular carcinoma causes approximately 30,000 deaths in Japan each year and is a leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. The approval of CABOMETYX in Japan is an exciting next step toward bringing this treatment to liver cancer patients who otherwise have limited treatment options following prior systemic therapy," said Michael Morrissey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exelixis.

Under the terms of Exelixis and Takeda's collaboration and license agreement, Exelixis is eligible to receive a $15 million milestone payment from Takeda upon the first commercial sale of Cabometyx for unresectable HCC, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In January 2020, Takeda's application for approval to manufacture and sell Cabometyx as a treatment for patients with unresectable HCC that had progressed after prior systemic therapy in Japan triggered a $10 million milestone payment.

Exelixis noted that it continues to be eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and first-sale milestones for potential future cabozantinib indications. The company is also eligible for sales revenue milestones and royalties on net sales of cabozantinib in Japan.

Takeda's application in Japan is based on the results of two clinical trials in patients with advanced HCC who had received prior systemic therapy: CELESTIAL (XL184-309), a global, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase 3 clinical trial, and Cabozantinib-2003, a phase 2 clinical trial conducted in Japan.

The CELESTIAL trial was the basis for the Cabometyx approvals in the U.S. and the EU for the treatment of patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib, Exelixis said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Bicycles With Aluminum Frames
Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC has recalled certain model year 2020 bicycles with aluminum frames citing fall risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall involves about 2,900 units of model year 2020 Auminum Santa Cruz and Juliana Bicycles. In addition, about 216 were sold in Canada.
AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca is mulling an additional global trial to confirm the 90% efficacy rate of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at lower dosage, Bloomberg news quoted Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot as saying. In an interview, Soriot noted that instead of adding the trial to an ongoing U.S. process, the company might launch a fresh study to evaluate efficacy of lower dosage of its vaccine that perform
Delta, Alitalia To Launch Quarantine-free Flights Between U.S. And Italy
U.S. airline Delta Air Lines, Inc. and its Italian codeshare partner Alitalia are planning to launch quarantine-free, COVID-free flights between U.S. and Europe through new testing protocols, starting in December. In a statement, Delta said it has signed deals with airports and governments eliminating quarantine requirements on COVID-tested flights connecting Atlanta and Rome.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap