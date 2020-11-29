Japan Data On Tap For Monday

Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders.

In September, industrial production was up 3.9 percent on month and down 9.0 percent on year, while retail sales eased 0.1 percent on month and 8.7 percent on year. Housing starts fell an annual 9.9 percent and construction orders sank 10.6 percent on year.

Australia will provide Q3 data for inventories and company gross profits, plus October numbers for private sector credit. Inventories are tipped to fall 0.7 percent on quarter after sinking 3.0 percent in Q2, while profits are expected to rise 4.5 percent, slowing from 15 percent in the previous three months. Credit was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year in September.

New Zealand will see final November numbers for the business confidence index from ANZ; the previous reading was -15.7.

South Korea will release October numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to dip 1.0 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after rising 5.4 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year in September. Retail sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year in September.

Singapore will see October numbers for bank lending; in September, lending was at SGD677.5 billion.

China will see November numbers for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in October, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 51.4 and the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.2.

Thailand will release September figures for retail sales and October data for current account and its coincident index. Retail sales were down 5.7 percent on year in August, while the current account surplus in September was $1.31 billion and the coincident had a score of 126.01.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.