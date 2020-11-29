Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 35 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,435-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the and cement companies were capped by weakness from the financials and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 4.22 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,437.78 after trading between 1,429.43 and 1,444.53. Volume was 22.463 billion shares worth 77.321 billion baht. There were 822 decliners and 814 gainers, with 497 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.56 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 1.49 percent, Asset World skyrocketed 7.86 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.21 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.53 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.95 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.86 percent, Gulf sank 1.36 percent, IRPC retreated 2.08 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.87 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.88 percent, PTT dipped 0.60 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 0.99 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 0.42 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.83 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.53 percent, TMB Bank plunged 1.74 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Friday and stayed mostly in the green throughout the shortened session, although the Dow slipped briefly into the red before rebounding.

The Dow rose 37.90 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 29.910.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.44 points or 0.92 percent to 12,205.85 and the S&P 500 added 8.70 points or 0.24 percent to close at 3,638.35. For the week, the Dow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3 percent and the S&P rose 2.3 percent.

Optimism about a potential vaccine has contributed to recent strength on Wall Street, although some questions have been raised about the efficacy of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity was subdued in the shortened trading session, as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday but still managed to post a strong weekly gain. Rising optimism about coronavirus vaccine raised hopes that global energy demand will pick up and lifted crude oil prices in recent sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.18 or 0.4 percent at $45.53 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Thailand will release September figures for retail sales and October data for current account and its coincident index later today. Retail sales were down 5.7 percent on year in August, while the current account surplus in September was $1.31 billion and the coincident had a score of 126.01.

