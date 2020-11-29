Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 35 points or 2.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1m605-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the plantations and rubber glove makers were tempered by support from the telecoms and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 4.52 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,607.59 after trading between 1,605.68 and 1,618.68. Volume was 10.359 billion shares worth 5.479 billion ringgit. There were 621 gainers and 604 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata skyrocketed 11.34 percent, while Press Metal surged 4.48 percent, Sime Darby plummeted 4.12 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 3.07 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 2.69 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 2.55 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 2.46 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 2.00 percent, Maxis declined 1.95 percent, Genting surrendered 1.88 percent, RHB Capital jumped 1.58 percent, MISC climbed 1.43 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 1.23 percent, Maybank advanced 1.22 percent, Hap Seng dropped 1.20 percent, Top Glove and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both shed 0.85 percent, Public Bank lost 0.64 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.58 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.54 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.52 percent, Hong Leong Bank slid 0.35 percent, Digi.com rose 0.24 percent and Petronas Dagangan and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Friday and stayed mostly in the green throughout the shortened session, although the Dow slipped briefly into the red before rebounding.

The Dow rose 37.90 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 29.910.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.44 points or 0.92 percent to 12,205.85 and the S&P 500 added 8.70 points or 0.24 percent to close at 3,638.35. For the week, the Dow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3 percent and the S&P rose 2.3 percent.

Optimism about a potential vaccine has contributed to recent strength on Wall Street, although some questions have been raised about the efficacy of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity was subdued in the shortened trading session, as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday but still managed to post a strong weekly gain. Rising optimism about coronavirus vaccine raised hopes that global energy demand will pick up and lifted crude oil prices in recent sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.18 or 0.4 percent at $45.53 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent for the week.

