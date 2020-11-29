Japan Industrial Output Climbs 3.8% In October

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That was roughly in line with expectations and down from the 3.9 percent gain in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 3.2 percent, missing forecasts for a fall of 2.5 percent following the 9.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.

Economic News

