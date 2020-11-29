Japan Retail Sales Add 0.4% In October

The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 12.430 trillion yen.

That beat expectations for a 0.1 percent increase following the 0.1 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 6.4 percent, exceeding expectations for an increase of 2 percent following the 8.7 percent drop in the previous month.

Commercial sales were up 0.9 percent on month and down 2.3 percent on year at 44.809 trillion yen, while wholesale sales climbed 1.6 percent on month and fell 6.1 percent on year at 32.379 trillion yen.

Economic News

