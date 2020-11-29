China Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In November

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.

That beat expectations for a reading of 51.5 and it's up from 51.4 in October. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 56.4, beating expectations for 56.3 and up from 56.2 in the previous month.

Economic News

