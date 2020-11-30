MedMen To Launch Viola Cannabis Products In California

MedMen Enterprises, a California-based multi-state marijuana operator, said it is partnering with cannabis company Viola to launch Viola cannabis products in all its stores in California.

Viola, founded in 2011 by NBA veteran and MedMen board member, Al Harrington, focuses on increasing minority ownership, and creating opportunity through social equity.



MedMen has flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. The company offers products, including MedMen-owned statemade brands, LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up.

Under the partnership with Viola, MedMen will launch five cannabis flower strains and one pre-roll option in its stores in California.

The five Viola cannabis flower strains being launched by MedMen are J1, Wedding Cake, Watermelon Zkittlez, Mother's Milk and Mandarin OG, ranging from sativa to indica. The launch also includes Viola's sativa Candy Haze pre-roll.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viola and for them to join our California product offer. MedMen and Viola not only share a vision of inclusion and diversity within the industry and the communities we are privileged to serve, but also a commitment to the highest standards of quality and customer service," said MedMen interim CEO, Tom Lynch.

J1 is an uplifting super sativa brand that features trichome encrusted buds, accompanied by a tantalizing sweet aroma. Wedding Cake is a delectable indica dominant hybrid strain that offers euphoric effects with its peppery and earthy flavor profile.



Watermelon Zkittlez features large dense nugs with a flavor profile reminiscent of fruit candy. Mandarin OG boasts a unique flavor profile of skunky, spicy, pine-like and orange flavors. This powerhouse strain combines a heavy body high with extreme mental relaxation.

Mother's Milk is a sativa dominant hybrid strain that features trichome encrusted dense nugs coupled with an earthy flavor profile.



The sativa Candy Haze pre-roll, bred from Candyland and Haze, supplies uplifting and stimulating effects.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News