European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash consumer prices from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute releases GDP data for the third quarter and trade data for October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer price data. EU harmonized prices are forecast to drop 0.8 percent on year in November, following a 0.9 percent decrease in October.

In the meantime, producer prices and GDP figures are due from Austria.

At 4.00 am ET, GDP data is due from Poland and Iceland.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals data for October. The number of mortgages approved fell to 84,490 from 91,450 in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases preliminary consumer prices for November. Economists forecast prices to drop 0.4 percent on year, after easing 0.3 percent in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer prices for November. Consumer prices are seen falling 0.1 percent annually versus a 0.2 percent decrease a month ago.

