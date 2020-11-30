New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence Strengthens In November

New Zealand confidence improved notably in November, final survey data from ANZ showed on Monday.

The business confidence index rose to -6.9 in November from -15.7 in the previous month. The flash reading was -15.6.

Although negative, sentiment was the highest since late 2017. Excellent vaccine news may have had something to do with the lift seen across the survey this month, ANZ said.

The full-month ANZ Business Outlook survey for November was more positive than the preliminary data, with growth indicators including own activity expectations and headline business confidence lifting as the month went on, and showing a solid increase versus October.

