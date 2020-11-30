Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows In October

Dutch retail sales grew in October, but at a softer pace, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 7.5 percent increase in September.

Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 6.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, in October.

Sales of shops in DIY, kitchens and floors, furniture and home furnishings, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods, recreation goods, and drugstores increased in October, the agency said.

Online sales gained 48.1 percent from the same month last year.

The retail sales volume increased 4.7 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.