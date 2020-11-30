Turkey Trade Deficit Widens In October

Turkey's trade deficit widened in October, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to $2.374 billion in October from $1.766 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was $4.8 billion.

Exports rose 5.6 percent annually in October and imports increased 8.4 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 6.9 percent in October and imports fell 4.4 percent from the previous month.

In October, the calendar adjusted exports and imports rose by 8.7 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

