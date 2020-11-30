Swiss Retail Sales Rise In October

Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales day and holidays rose by 3.1 percent year-on-year in October.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 9.7 percent yearly in October, while those of non-food sector fell 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 3.2 percent in October.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 2.6 percent annually in October and increased 3.3 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.