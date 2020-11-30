Spain Inflation Remains Negative In November

Spain consumer prices continued to decline in November, preliminary data from the statistical office INE revealed Monday.

Consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate of decrease as seen in October. Prices have been falling since last April.

Similarly, harmonized consumer prices fell 0.9 percent. Economists had forecast prices to decline 0.8 percent after easing 0.9 percent in October.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent but weaker than October's 0.5 percent rise. Likewise, harmonized inflation slowed to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent. Final data is due on December 11.

Data showed that electricity prices increased this year and food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 0.9 percent in November from October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.