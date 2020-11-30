European Markets Close Lower As Stocks Fall On Profit Taking

European stocks ended notably lower on Monday, but most the in the region still managed to close out the month with strong returns, with a few turning in their best monthly performance in several years.

Despite rising optimism about a Covid-19 vaccine arriving soon, worries about surging cases and the resultant uncertainty about a quick economic recovery weighed on sentiment.

However, the decline in markets was due largely to some profit taking by investors after recent strong gains.

Investors were also closely following the developments in Brexit negotiations. According to Britain's foreign minister, face-to-face Brexit talks restarted on Saturday, raising hopes of a breakthrough. The U.K. and the EU are in the "last leg of negotiations" over a post-Brexit trade agreement, the minister said.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.98%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.59%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.42% and Germany's DAX declined 0.33%. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.24%.

The FTSE 100 gained almost 12.5% in November. The DAX notched up about 15% in the month, while the CAC 40 gained more than 20%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Czech Republic edged down marginally and Denmark closed slightly up. Greece and Iceland ended flat.

In the French market, Accor, Sodexo, Total, Technip, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Bouygues, BNP Paribas, Renault and Michelin lost 1 to 3.3%.

On the other hand, Legrand, Atos, Teleperformance and Hermes International ended with sharp to moderate gains.

In the German market, Wirecard slid nearly 3%. MTU Aero Engines, Bayer, Thyssenkrupp, Lufthansa and Volkswagen also ended notably lower, while Vonovia, SAP, Deutsche Post and Linde gained more than 1%.

In the UK market, Compass Group, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Fresnillo, Lloyds Banking Group, Whitbread, IAG and HSBC Holdings lost 4 to 7%. Barclays Group, CRH, M&G, Melrose and Prudential also declined sharply.

Among the gainers in the FTSE 100, JD Sports Fashion climbed nearly 6%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Experian, Avast and Auto Trader Group gained 2 to 2.7%.

In economic news, Germany's consumer prices decreased for a third straight month in November, preliminary estimates from Destatis showed. The consumer price index fell 0.3% year-on-year following declines of 0.2% each in both September and October. Economists had forecast a 0.1% fall.

The inflation rate has been influenced, among other factors, by the value added tax reduction effective as of July 1 this year, the statistical office said.

Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, rising by 3.1% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 3.2% in October.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 2.6% annually in October and increased 3.3% from a month ago.

On the vaccine front, Moderna announced today that it will request emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine after new data confirmed it was more than 94% effective in preventing infections and was safe.

