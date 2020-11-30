U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground Following Last Week's Strength

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, giving back ground following the strong performance seen last week. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 271.73 points or 0.9 percent to 29,639.64, the Nasdaq edged down 7.11 points or 0.1 percent to 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.72 points or 0.5 percent to 3,621.63.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking following the strength seen in the over the past few sessions.

The upward move seen last Friday lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs, while the Dow also remained near it best levels.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the National Association of Realtors showing pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October.

NAR said its pending home sales index slid by 1.1 percent to 128.9 in October after tumbling by 2.0 percent to a revised 130.3 in September.

The continued decline came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 2.2 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

"Pending home transactions saw a small drop off from the prior month but still easily outperformed last year's numbers for October," said NAR's chief economist Lawrence Yun. "The housing market is still hot, but we may be starting to see rising home prices hurting affordability."

A report from Reuters indicating the Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies also weighed on the markets.

Reuters said a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump would prevent U.S. investors from buying securities of the listed firms starting late next year.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential vaccine, with Moderna (MRNA) announcing that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The biotechnology company said it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency today.

Sector News

Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude for January delivery dipped $0.19 to $45.34 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plummeted by 6.4 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index plunged by 6.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 4.1 percent.

Considerable weakness was also visible among banking stock, as reflected by the 2.9 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index.

Airline, steel, and brokerage stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction after ending the previous session in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 0.844 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the Institute for Supply Management's report on manufacturing activity in the month of November.

