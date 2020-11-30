Taiwan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 130 points or 1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,720-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative as surging coronavirus cases threaten the imposition of further lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 144.20 points or 1.04 percent to finish at the daily low of 13,722.89 after peaking at 13,969.39.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 2.30 percent, while Mega Financial declined 2.23 percent, CTBC Financial plummeted 3.04 percent, Fubon Financial lost 2.96 percent, First Financial dipped 0.47 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 1.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.74 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.45 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.36 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.15 percent, Catcher Technology surrendered 3.34 percent, MediaTek tanked 2.90 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 2.29 percent, Asia Cement was down 1.81 percent and Taiwan Cement fell 0.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks spent most of Monday in the red and finished that way, cutting into the gains from last week.

The Dow dropped 271.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 29,639.30, while the NASDAQ eased 7.11 points or 0.06 percent to end at 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close at 3,621.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following strength in the markets over the past few sessions - while surging cases add to the negative sentiment.

Reports that the Trump administration may add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies is also weighing on the markets.

Traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna (MRNA) announced that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower Monday as traders looked ahead to the meeting of OPEC and its allies, which will consider extending large output cuts that are currently in place. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $45.34 a barrel.

