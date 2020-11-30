Indonesia Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure

The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 100 points or 1.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,610-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative as surging coronavirus cases threaten the imposition of further lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday with profit taking in all sectors - especially the financial, resource and cement stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 170.92 points or 2.96 percent to finish at 5,612.42 after trading between 5,563.86 and 5,798.29.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 2.46 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 4.89 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga plunged 5.14 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 5.51 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 2.82 percent, Indosat plummeted 6.38 percent, Indocement retreated 2.89 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.89 percent, Indofood Suskes surrendered 2.74 percent, United Tractors cratered 6.98 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 5.79 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 6.91 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 1.50 percent, Timah tumbled 4.89 percent and Bumi Resources dropped 5.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks spent most of Monday in the red and finished that way, cutting into the gains from last week.

The Dow dropped 271.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 29,639.30, while the NASDAQ eased 7.11 points or 0.06 percent to end at 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close at 3,621.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following strength in the markets over the past few sessions - while surging cases add to the negative sentiment.

Reports that the Trump administration may add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies is also weighing on the markets.

Traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna (MRNA) announced that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower Monday as traders looked ahead to the meeting of OPEC and its allies, which will consider extending large output cuts that are currently in place. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $45.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q3 results for confidence and November numbers for consumer prices later today. In the second quarter, the business confidence index had a score of 102.90. Inflation is expected to add 0.21 percent on month and 1.53 percent on year after rising 0.07 percent on month and 1.44 percent on year in October. Core CPI is tipped to rise 1.7 percent on year, easing from 1.74 percent in the previous month.

Market Analysis