Australia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 55.8 - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.8.

That's up from 54.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster increases in output and new orders, while job growth checked in at its strongest rate in two years. However, the supply chain remained under severe pressure.

Respondents noted that pent-up demand following an easing in COVID-19 measures boosted sales.

Economic News

