Japan Jobless Rate Rises To 3.1% In October

The unemployment rate in Japan increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and up from 3.0 percent in September.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.04, beating forecasts for 1.03 - which would have been unchanged.

The number of employed persons in October was 66.94 million, a decrease of 930,000 from the previous year.

The number of unemployed persons in October was 2.15 million, an increase of 510,000 from the previous year.

