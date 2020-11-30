Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Slips Into Contraction - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam fell into contraction territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That's down from 51.8 in October and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production declined amid stormy weather and Covid-19, while input cost inflation hit a 27-month high.

Business confidence was at its highest since July 2019, while purchasing activity fell for the first time in three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.