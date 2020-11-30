Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slides For The Fifth Straight Month - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That's down from 48.5 in October and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders were scaled back, while international restrictions dampened exports and disrupted supply chains. Business optimism rose slightly.

Staffing levels among Malaysian manufacturers edged towards stabilization in the latest survey period. The rate of job shedding eased to the softest since May and was marginal overall.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.