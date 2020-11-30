Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Improves In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.2.

That's up from 30.6 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell further in November, albeit more slowly. There was a record fall in stocks of inputs, while expectations remained subdued.

The overall level of incomplete work rose in November, reflective of reduced workforce numbers.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.