Philippines Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 49.9 - Markit

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.2.

That's up from 48.5 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output levels rose for the first time since June, albeit fractionally.

Job shedding eased to the slowest pace in the current nine-month sequence of decline, while there was a substantial reduction in backlogs of work.

Economic News

