Thai Manufacturing Sector Slows In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.

That's down from 50.8 in October although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were further rises in production and new orders, while purchasing activity and stocks also increased further. Business sentiment was positive.

Price pressures were steady midway through the fourth quarter. Input prices saw little change in November following a mild rise in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.