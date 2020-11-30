Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 56.9.

That's up from 55.1 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production rose sharply amid the steepest increase in sales in nearly a decade.

Supply shortages placed further upward pressure on purchasing costs, while confidence improved to its highest since January.

