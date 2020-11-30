South Korea Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 52.9 - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.9.

That's up from 51.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output increased at its fastest pace since April 2013, and new orders saw their fastest rise in more than 10 years.

Employment levels stabilized for the first time in 19 months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.