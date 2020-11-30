Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Jumps To Expansion - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia swung into expansion territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That's up from 47.8 in October and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, order books expanded for the first time in three months, although purchasing activity and inventories remained in decline and employment continued to contract.

Supply chains remained under pressure. Delivery times for inputs lengthened for a tenth month in a row, with the rate of increase accelerating to the fastest since May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.