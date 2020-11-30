Australia Building Permits Gain 3.8% On Month In October

The total number of building permits issued in Australia in October was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 16,584.

That beat expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 16.2 percent spike in September.

Permits for private sector houses rose 3.1 percent on month and 31.7 percent on year to 10,692, while permits for private sector houses excluding houses gained 6.2 percent on month but sank 10.6 percent on year at 5,529.

The value of total building approved rose 26.1 percent in October.

