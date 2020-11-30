Australia Has A$10.024 Billion Current Account Surplus In Q3

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of A$10.024 billion in the third quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - down 39 percent on quarter.

That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of A$7.1 billion following the A$16.345 billion surplus in the three months prior.

The capital and financial account deficit fell A$7.750 billion or 45 percent on quarter to A$9.296 billion.

goods credits fell A$4.983 billion (6 percent) to A$84.990 billion, with volumes down 2 percent and prices down 3 percent.

Australia's net IIP liability position was A$942.8 billion on 30 September 2020.

Economic News

