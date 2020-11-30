Australia Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In November - AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Tuesday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 52.1.

That's down from 56.3 in October although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The result largely reflects stabilization in conditions after a bounce-back into positive territory, following Victoria's easing of activity restrictions in October. South Australia had the largest fall of any state due to lost production from the three-day shutdown.

Still, it remained in positive territory because of robust agricultural conditions, which boosted demand for food & beverage and machinery & equipment manufacturers. Victoria recorded its first month of expansion since March.

