Japanese Market Advances

The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Continued optimism about the progress in development of vaccines boosting the economic recovery aided sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 377.46 points or 1.43 percent to 26,811.08, after touching a high of 26,827.47 earlier. The Japanese market declined on Monday after four days of gains.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 3 percent and Advantest is adding more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony is adding 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.7 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is higher by 0.6 percent and Toyota is adding 0.3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, NTN Corp. is gaining more than 9 percent, Furukawa Electric is higher by 9 percent and Sumco Corp. is advancing almost 7 percent. Toppan Printing and Asahi Kasei are higher by almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Tokyo Gas is losing almost 5 percent, Rakuten is lower by more than 4 percent and Fuji Electric is declining almost 4 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0. That's up from 48.7 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The unemployment rate in Japan increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October, in line with expectations and up from 3.0 percent in September. The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.04, beating forecasts for 1.03, which would have been unchanged. The number of employed persons in October was 66.94 million, a decrease of 930,000 from the previous year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 104 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday, partly reflecting profit taking following the strength seen in the over the past few sessions. Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the National Association of Realtors showing pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October. A report from Reuters indicating the Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies also weighed on the markets.

The Dow tumbled 271.73 points or 0.9 percent to 29,639.64, the Nasdaq edged down 7.11 points or 0.1 percent to 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.72 points or 0.5 percent to 3,621.63.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower on Monday, as traders looked ahead to the outcome of a meeting of OPEC and its allies. WTI Crude for January delivery dipped $0.19 or about 0.4 percent to $45.34 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis