European Economics Preview: Eurozone Consumer Prices, PMI Data Due

Flash consumer prices and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from euro area, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss GDP data. The is forecast to grow 5.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to the 7.3 percent fall in the second quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 5.5 percent annually in November versus a 5.8 percent increase in October.

In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's labor force survey data.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data is due from the Czech Republic and Hungary. Also, Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Poland, Turkey and Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's factory PMI data. The PMI is seen falling to 50.5 in November from 52.5 in the prior month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen at 52.0 in November versus 53.8 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

Also, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment data for November at 3.55 am ET. The number of unemployed is forecast to rise 8,000 after falling 35,000 in October.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's revised GDP data for the third quarter is due. The statistical office is expected to confirm 16.1 percent sequential growth.

Also, Eurozone final factory PMI and consumer prices from Poland are due. The Eurozone factory PMI is seen at 53.6 in November, unchanged from flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK IHS Markit/CIPS factory PMI is due. Economists expect the final PMI reading to match the flash score of 55.2.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release flash consumer price data for November. Economists expect euro area prices to drop 0.2 percent annually after easing 0.3 percent in October.

