Estonia Industrial Production Rises In October

Estonia's industrial production rose in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in October.

Production in the industrial enterprises grew for the first time since the emergency situation was declared, Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing provided the biggest boost, led by an increase in the production of computers and electronic products and in the manufacture of wood, Bunder said.

However, with these comparisons, it is important to note that the decrease in manufacturing production first began in October last year, the analyst added.

Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent annually in October.

Among the other sub sectors, production in mining and energy declined 6.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in October.

Economic News

