Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: Moderna, ONTX, CRBP, GENE, OPK…

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is up over 31% at $0.38 in pre-market trading Tuesday, on no news. A phase I trial of ON 123300 in refractory solid tumors initiated by the company's partner, HanX Biopharmaceuticals, in China is ongoing. The company is preparing to file an Investigational New Drug application for ON 123300 with the U.S. FDA by the end of this year, with patient enrollment expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

2. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is up more than 30% at $0.45 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 66%. Yesterday, the company announced that it is planning to develop and commercialize Mytesi, its novel proprietary drug, for an indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea, initially to be studied in a 'long-hauler' COVID-19 recovery patient population in Europe. Mytesi is an FDA-approved antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is up over 27% at $1.56 in pre-market hours today on no news. A phase III trial of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis, dubbed DETERMINE, is ongoing. The last subject visit through 28 weeks in the trial is expected in March 2021 with topline data to be reported shortly thereafter.

4. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is up over 14% at $174.80 in pre-market hours as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 gears up to face the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on December 17. The company submitted its request with the FDA yesterday for an Emergency Use Authorization of mRNA-1273 and also filed an application for Conditional Marketing Authorization with the European Medicines Agency. In a phase III study, the vaccine candidate has demonstrated an efficacy of 94.1% in preventing COVID-19.

5. NuCana PLC (NCNA) is up over 12% at $5.11 in pre-market trading Tuesday. Yesterday, the company announced that final results of its phase Ib study of Acelarin plus Cisplatin for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, published in The Oncologist, confirm the high objective response rate and favorable safety profile of the combo. A phase III study of Acelarin plus Cisplatin in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, dubbed NuTide:121, is ongoing, with the first interim analysis scheduled for 2022.

6. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is up over 9% at $3.48 in pre-market hours Tuesday, following a three-year partnership agreement with mental company, Taliaz, for the distribution rights of their PREDICTIX products in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. X. PREDICTIX is a CE-registered product that provides an advanced decision support software for psychiatrists and general practitioners.

In The Red

1. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), a company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative technology, is down more than 13% at $2.52 in pre-market trading Tuesday. Yesterday, the company announced that its subsidiary Eventer Technologies Ltd. signed a commercial licensing agreement with the virtual entertainment and event technology company, Screenz Cross Media Ltd.

2. OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is down more than 1.72% at $4.56 in pre-market hours today on no news, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. In the third quarter of 2020, the results of which were reported in October, total revenue was $428.1 million compared with $228.8 million in the prior-year period. The company is slated to participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020.

