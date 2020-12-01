US COVID Hospitalizations Cross 96000, Breaking Record

The number of patients admitted in U.S. hospitals infected with is fast moving towards the 10,000,0 mark, breaking the record for three weeks in a row.

As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Monday, a total of 96,039 COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported nationally.

"Our testing, case, and death statistics continue to be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Hospitalizations are less affected by the data slowdown and are at the record-high level of 96,039", the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter.

Hospitals in Texas, California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania have admitted the most number of coronavirus patients in the United States.

Hospitalizations have doubled since November 1 and tripled since October 1, according to COVID Tracking Project. It has projected COVID-related hospitalizations to hit the level of 100000 in the next couple of days.

With 1,60,366 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 13545017, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

1212 new deaths in the last 24 hours took the national total to 268087.

Top officials have recommended that people who travelled over the Thanksgiving holiday may undergo coronavirus positivity test.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a controversial member of the White House's coronavirus task force, has resigned as special adviser to President Donald Trump.

Public health experts had criticized Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has no expertise in infectious diseases, for providing Trump with misleading information on COVID-19 and downplaying the threat of the pandemic.

In a resignation letter that he sent to Trump on Monday, Atlas said his "advice was always focused on minimizing all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor." "I sincerely wish the new team all the best as they guide the nation through these trying, polarized times," he said in the letter he published on his Twitter page.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said FDA advisory committee "could be looking at approval within days" after its scheduled meeting on December 10 to discuss Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

