Poland Manufacturing Activity Unchanged In November

Poland's manufacturing sector growth remained unchanged in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, remained unchanged at 50.8 in November.

Economists had forecast the PMI to remain neutral at 50. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders declined for the second month in November and fall in new work weighed on production.

Backlogs of work rose for the second straight month in November and recruitment accelerated for the third month in a row, with the rate of job creation fastest since June 2018.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened the most since May to the fifth lowest ever recorded.

Input price inflation rose at the fastest rate in November, while output prices rose only modestly.

The 12-month outlook for production remained positive and imporved slightly since October.

"Overall, Poland's manufacturing sector has seen only a tepid recovery so far following the first lockdown," Trevor Balchin, economics director at IHS Markit, said.

